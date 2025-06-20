FGF18 robustly induces OPN production in culture-activated aSMA+ HSCs. Credit: iScience (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2025.112932



Liver fibrosis, a pathological condition in which the liver becomes stiff and scarred, commonly develops in the progression of chronic liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Because advanced fibrosis can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer, understanding the underlying mechanisms is critical for developing effective therapies.

A research team led by Dr. Takao Seki (Assistant Professor) and Dr. Hiroyasu Nakano (Specially Appointed Professor) at the Faculty of Medicine, Toho University, has uncovered a previously unknown intercellular network that promotes liver fibrosis. Their findings, published in iScience, highlight the critical roles of hepatic stellate cells and two key molecules: the growth factor FGF18 and the pro-fibrotic mediator osteopontin (OPN).

Under normal physiological conditions, hepatic stellate cells remain quiescent and serve to store vitamin A. However, upon liver injury, they transform into myofibroblasts that actively produce collagen and other extracellular matrix components, contributing to fibrosis. This study reveals how these stellate cells influence each other to propagate fibrotic activity.

The researchers first demonstrated that stimulation of activated hepatic stellate cells with FGF18 significantly enhances the production of OPN. They further showed that OPN acts on neighboring quiescent stellate cells to induce their activation, establishing a positive feedback loop. Interestingly, OPN does not act on already activated cells but specifically targets quiescent ones, effectively spreading fibrosis in a stepwise manner from cell to cell.

Using a mouse model of liver fibrosis, the team found that OPN transmits signals via a cell surface receptor called integrin, highlighting how molecular “communication” among stellate cells drives the fibrotic process.

These findings identify a novel self-amplifying intercellular communication system in liver fibrosis, mediated by FGF18 and OPN. Rather than being a consequence of a single molecule, fibrosis is shown to be a dynamic and coordinated response involving cell–cell signaling and environmental cues. This discovery offers a new perspective on the pathogenesis of liver fibrosis.

The FGF18–OPN axis is also a promising therapeutic target. Because FGF18 selectively acts on hepatic stellate cells, therapies based on this pathway may offer cell-specific interventions that avoid the broad effects of conventional liver-targeted drugs.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yuichi Tsuchiya (Associate Professor, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Toho University) and Dr. Minoru Tanaka (Division Chief, National Center for Global Health and Medicine Research Institute).

Takao Seki et al, Intercellular communication between hepatic stellate cells and myofibroblasts mediated by osteopontin and FGF18 promotes liver fibrosis, iScience (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2025.112932



