If you’re about to crack open a cold can of Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, with a silver top, you might want to put it back in the fridge. A major labeling mix-up of popular alcoholic seltzers and popular energy drinks has led to a recall, according to a safety notice posted to the FDA website.

In what is basically a TikTok parody come true, alcoholic seltzer company High Noon said that beach-themed variety packs were mistakenly mislabeled as Celsius, a popular energy drink that does not contain alcohol (but does contain 270 mg of caffeine per can).

Related: Liquid Death Announces a ‘Sane’ Energy Drink: ‘The Category Has Gone a Little Caffeine-Crazy’

“The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon,” the FDA statement reads.

The affected cans were shipped to retailers between July 21 and 23 in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Celsius customers can check their labels for the exact recall codes.

“Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion,” the notice says.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date, it adds.

A spokeswoman for High Noon told the New York Times in an email that the incident affects only a “small batch” but did not give a number.

Related: ‘Consumers Deserve Better’: How Superstar QB Patrick Mahomes Is Brewing a Better Future for Coffee Drinkers

“We are working with the [FDA] retailers, and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

The maximum amount of caffeine that’s considered safe for healthy adults is 400 mg a day, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.