Bloodied and bruised, the defending champion Boston Celtics warned rivals who want to intimidate them with physical play that they are ready to trade blows with anybody.

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points, going 5-of-7 from three-point range, and the Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 109-100 on Wednesday, seizing a 2-0 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round, best-of-seven series that will continue in Orlando on Friday.

The Celtics were without six-time All-Star forward Jason Tatum — their points, rebounds and assists leader — as he missed his first career playoff game after 114 appearances due to a bruised right wrist bone suffered in the series opener.