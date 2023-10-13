Ottawa needs to support oil industry if cutting carbon is the goal, says Alex Pourbaix Get the latest from Naimul Karim straight to your inbox Sign Up Photo by Ryan Jackson / Postmedia

Article content The chair of one of Canada’s largest companies in the oil patch says the sector can remove a significant amount of carbon from the economy with just a “fraction” of the billions of dollars that Ottawa is spending to build its battery industry. Alex Pourbaix, executive chair of Cenovus Energy Inc., said Canadian fossil fuel companies are trying to remove 22 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 by using various technologies such as carbon capture and storage and nuclear energy.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles by Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and others.

Daily content from Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Create an account or sign in to continue with your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Get email updates from your favourite authors.

Article content

Article content “I can’t imagine that any level of battery technology is going to achieve that kind of decarbonization,” he said. Cenovus is part of an organization called Pathways Alliance along with five of the other largest oilsands companies, including Suncor Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., and Pourbaix said the government should support the alliance’s goals. “We are asking for a fraction of what the government has already given, as I understand it, to the battery manufacturers,” he said. “If the goal here is to remove carbon from the economy at the lowest average cost, then I would suggest the government should take a very, very hard look at continuing to support our industry.” In 2023, Canadian governments signed agreements with battery and car makers such as Stellantis NV, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Volkswagen AG and Northvolt AB to build three battery plants in Canada, with governments offering the companies performance incentives worth billions of dollars in an effort to match incentives provided by the United States. Aside from battery plants, Canada has also taken steps to boost its mining sector and encourage companies to mine materials such as lithium, copper and rare earths, which are needed to build batteries that power electric vehicles. For example, the federal government allocated a record $3.8 billion to its critical minerals strategy in the 2022 budget.

Top Stories Get the latest headlines, breaking news and columns. By signing up you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content These steps are part of Canada’s goal of building a new battery industry as it hopes to become an important source for key materials as countries gradually transition away from fossil fuels to meet their climate targets and rely more on electricity generated from batteries. Pourbaix, though, doesn’t believe the world can stop completely depending upon fossil fuels anytime soon. He said the use of renewables will increase, but oil and gas will continue to be used for decades and that nuclear would play a “big role” as well. “A lot of Canadians when they hear the word energy transition have sort of been conditioned to believe that, ‘Well, we are just going to take all this fossil fuel and replace it with renewables,’” he said. “Anyone who has taken the most cursory review of the economics … knows that that is going to be incredibly different.” Related Stories Can Canada to capture opportunities in energy transition? Rio Tinto thinks Canada is an ‘amazing opportunity’ Energy transition needs hydrocarbons: IEF head About US$1.7 trillion of the total US$2.8 trillion expected to be invested globally in energy this year is earmarked for clean technologies, including renewables, electric vehicles and nuclear power, according to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Investment report published in June. The remainder, slightly more than US$1 trillion, is going to coal, gas and oil.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But Pourbaix said the facts suggest that the world sets a new global demand record for oil and gas every day and it will take a long time to move away from that, especially in a big, cold country such as Canada. “If we get this wrong, people will die. Having the lights go out when its minus 40, is an existential threat,” he said. “So, we have to do (the energy transition) in a proper way that preserves the reliability and affordability of the grid while at the same time decarbonizing.” • Email: [email protected] Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don’t miss the business news you need to know — add financialpost.com to your bookmarks and sign up for our newsletters here.

Article content