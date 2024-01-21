2023 has been a great year for movies with massive hits like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and many more. And now, all eyes are set on 2024, with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’ film Fighter being the the first big release of the year. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, post the success of War and Pathaan. Fighter, which is slated to release on January 25 coinciding with Republic Day.

Siddharth Anand’s directed India’s biggest aerial action drama Fighter is carrying a sky-high buzz among the masses. Following the release of the teaser and the songs Heer Aasmani, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Sher Khul Gaye, the film starring the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has added its name in the masses wishlist. With the release of the recently released action and emotion-loaded trailer, the film promises an adrenaline rush and an edge-of-the-seat action thriller with a patriotism theme attached to it.

After Pathaan, Now Fighter Too Faces Cuts From Censor

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for four modifications in the film. Firstly, the anti-smoking static message was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. Secondly, an abusive word was muted or replaced in two dialogues, one at 53 minutes and the other at 1 hour and 18 minutes. Thirdly, ‘sexually suggested visuals’ were removed. These 8 seconds of visuals were probably replaced by ‘suitable shots’. Lastly, 25 seconds of the audio in a TV news visual scene was removed and replaced with 23 seconds of audio.

After these changes were carried out, a U/A certificate was granted to the makers of Fighter on Friday, January 19. We brought you EXCLUSIVE five days back (even before censor certificate was granted) that the length of the film is 166 minutes. (2 hours and 46 minutes).

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive film of actor Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand which faced cuts from the CBFC over hot scenes. Their last film together, Pathaan, was passed by the CBFC only after the close-up shot of buttocks, ‘side pose (partial nudity)’ shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics ‘Bahut tang kiya’ in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ were removed or curtailed and replaced with ‘suitable shots’.

Synopsis Of Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

