After securing the A-League Men Premiership and AFC Cup earlier this year, the Central Coast Mariners have become the first professional men’s football club in Australia to complete an historic treble with a dramatic 3-1 win over Melbourne Victory in the A-League Men grand final in Gosford on Saturday.

The Mariners’ quest for their third season trophy looked dead and buried after Victory took the lead courtesy of a Jason Geria strike, his third goal ever in his long ALM career.

But substitute Ryan Edmondson popped up in the 91st minute to square things up and send the grand final into extra-time.

Teenager Miguel Di Pizio sent the crowd wild seven minutes into the added period as the 18-year-old put the Mariners ahead before Edmondson scored his second in the dying moments to clinch the treble for Mariners coach Mark Jackson.

The result condemned Victory boss Tony Popovic to his fifth defeat in five attempts as a coach in a grand final.

Mariners midfielder Josh Nisbet was awarded the Johnny Warren medal for the best player across the A-League Men season, while double goal-scorer Edmondson won the Joe Marston medal for best on ground.

After a tense first half, which saw starting Mariners striker Alou Kuol subbed off for Edmondson following a bloody head clash, Victory took the lead through Geria shortly after the break.

Daniel Arzani slipped through a challenge on the edge of the Mariners’ box to find Jordi Valadon. Defender Geria was in space and Valadon flicked on for the right-back, who thumped the ball beyond Danny Vukovic’s reach and into the top corner.

Victory’s legion of supporters went berserk and the Mariners began to open up as they pushed forward for an equaliser.

Each time they did, Victory were ready to counter, and Popovic’s men could have had a second when Arzani broke up field, only to overcook his lay-off to an on-rushing Bruno Fornaroli.

The Mariners looked bereft of ideas as the 90th minute ticked by, until the substitute Edmondson burst into the box. Receiving a lay-off from Josh Nisbet, the striker fired past Victory goalkeeper Paul Izzo in the first minute of added time to send the game to an extra period.

Suddenly the Mariners had all the momentum and all the energy, while Victory were sinking without a trace as Fornaroli and Arzani watched on helplessly from the bench.

Nisbet came even further into his own, and he proved his class once more when he slipped a ball down the left flank for Ronaldo Barcellos.

The Brazilian drew the ball back from the by-line and picked out the teenager Di Pizio at the back post, who calmly finished past a diving Izzo.

Victory spent the entire second half of extra-time camped in the Mariners’ half, but they failed to find the goal that could have dragged the game to penalties. Having over-committed players forward, the Mariners were able to find one final burst up-field, where Edmondson tore into open space in behind Victory’s defenders before slotting his second past Izzo and sending the 21,000-strong crowd into raptures.

