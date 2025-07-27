Central Ohio is facing a dual weather threat, with flash flooding followed by a dangerous heat surge. Heavy rainfall has already resulted in closures and warnings across multiple counties, and parts of southeastern Ohio are bracing for heat index values approaching 100 degrees in the coming days.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for central Ohio, with additional rain expected through July 27. Heat index values in the Southeast may exceed 100°F through July 28. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors, hydrate frequently, and exercise caution due to flood and heat risks, as per a report by The Columbus Dispatch.

Which areas are most at risk of flooding?

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Ohio, effective until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Columbus, Lancaster, Reynoldsburg, Canal Winchester, Pickerington, and more than a dozen smaller towns, including Carroll, Thurston, and Buckeye Lake, have all been affected.

The most immediate threat is in Northwestern Fairfield County, where flash flood warnings have been issued due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. Many areas have already received 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall, with another 0.5 to 1.5 inches expected. Overnight flooding has already caused damage, including the closure of the Links at Groveport, which had multiple vehicles submerged in the parking lot.

How severe is the upcoming heat wave?

While flooding threatens one part of the region, others are bracing for a spike in dangerous heat. The weather service has issued an extreme heat warning for southeastern Ohio, which includes Vinton and Jackson counties. Heat indexes are expected to reach 99°F on Saturday and rise to 100°F by Sunday, July 28, as per a report by The Columbus Dispatch.ALSO READ: National chicken finger day: Here’s how to get a free chicken finger this July 27Counties south of Columbus, including Ross and Pike, are under a heat advisory until Sunday evening. These temperatures pose a significant risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations. Residents are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, stay in cool places, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day.

What does Columbus’ forecast look like?

Franklin County residents can expect showers and thunderstorms through the evening of July 27, with overnight temperatures dropping to around 73°F.

On Sunday, July 28, scattered storms are expected to form after 5 p.m., with temperatures near 90°F. The heat will continue into the evening, with lows of around 74°F.

On Monday, July 29, storm chances increase again in the afternoon, with a high of 94°F and a muggy low of 74°F.

Tuesday, July 30, will see similar storm chances and a high of around 92°F, dropping slightly to 69°F overnight.By Wednesday, July 31, temperatures should moderate slightly, with highs around 81°F and lows around 62°F, providing some relief from both the storms and the heat.

As central and southern Ohio deal with flash floods and high temperatures, safety is the top priority. Authorities urge residents to keep an eye on weather updates, avoid flood-prone roads, and take the necessary precautions to stay cool and safe during this unpredictable summer weather.

FAQs



What areas of Ohio are under a flash flood warning?

Columbus, Lancaster, Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, and several nearby towns are under flood warnings until July 27.



When will the extreme heat in southeastern Ohio peak?

Heat index temperatures are expected to reach 100°F by the evening of July 28 in counties such as Vinton and Jackson.

