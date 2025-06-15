In the wake of demands from researchers, the government has enhanced financial limits for the procurement of scientific instruments and consumables by various scientific institutions, including those pursuing research in the defence sector, and also allowed them to look beyond the GeM portal for making such purchases.

The existing financial rules mandated procurement of equipment of less than Rs 200 crore only through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal and from local producers to encourage the domestic manufacturing sector.

However, various scientists and researchers faced hindrances due to these rules as several high-end research equipment were not available on the GeM portal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research are among the many institutions that will benefit from the changes in the general financial rules (GFR) that have removed the bottlenecks in conventional procurement, officials said.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said the aim is to give as much freedom as possible for innovation to grow within the framework available.

He said that the GeM portal was introduced to ensure transparency in government purchases but the mechanism may not have evolved to meet the requirements of researchers. “When we are looking forward to playing a global role, we will have to follow global parameters. Our benchmarks have to be related to the global benchmarks,” Singh told a press conference here. According to the amendments to the special provisions in the GFR, vice chancellors and directors of various research and development institutions will now be able to purchase scientific equipment and consumables for research purposes up to Rs 2 lakh without seeking any quotations, as against the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh.

The financial limit for procuring goods by the Purchase Committee has been enhanced to Rs 25 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh. The financial limits for procuring goods using the limited tender enquiry (LTE) and advertised tender enquiry have been increased to Rs 1 crore from the existing Rs 50 lakh.

The changes in the rules also allow vice chancellors and directors of scientific organisations and academic institutions under various ministries, departments and organisations to make non-GeM procurement of scientific equipment and consumables.

“We need to make sure that within the framework given to us and exercising all the integrity at our command, we try to give as much freedom as possible for innovation to grow,” Singh said.

The changes to GFRs removed the bottlenecks in conventional procurement that used to at times throttle scientific work, Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, said.

Vice Chancellors and directors have been designated as competent authorities to approve the issuance of a global tender enquiry of up to Rs 200 crore for the procurement of scientific equipment and consumables required only for research purposes.

The amendments to the GFR will apply to the departments of science and technology, biotechnology, scientific and industrial research, atomic energy, space, earth sciences and health research, including the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and its affiliated institutions and universities, and educational and research institutes conducting post-graduate, doctoral-level courses or research under any ministry/department will also benefit from the amended GFR.

With the Modi government completing 11 years in office, the announcement is being seen as a reaffirmation of its focus on science, innovation, and youth-led development, core themes that are integral to India’s future global role, Singh said.

A recent report by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had highlighted how rules originally intended to ensure transparency were inadvertently hampering scientific progress, he said.

The announcement follows extensive consultations led by the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office, drawing insights from 13 IITs and multiple research bodies across India.

“We have tried to do away with red-tapism,” said Singh.

“This is a move that places trust in the science leaders of this country. The message from the Modi Government is clear — ‘we trust you, we value you and we are committed to you’,” the minister said.