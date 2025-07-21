The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government is expected to praise the courage and valour the Indian armed forces showed, which have given a befitting reply to Pakistan and held up the tri-colour, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak said on Sunday.

The Parliament monsoon session is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 21, with discussions on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor expected to take place. The Opposition parties, mainly part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), have also raised the issue, demanding accountability from the government.

“The monsoon session of the Parliament will start from tomorrow onwards. There will be discussions about the courage and valour of the Armed Forces in front of Pakistan, how they held the tri-colour high by doing the work successfully under the leadership of PM Modi,” BJP’s Mayank Nayak said.

“Also, the appreciation given to PM Modi from different countries following this, which has increased the respect for India too, we will talk about that,” he added.

Following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor, a decisive reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The Operation launched on May 7 struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. On May 10, an understanding of cessation of hostilities between the two countries was announced.

Since the attack, the Opposition has demanded answers from the Centre regarding the attack. Opposition parties have called the Pahalgam attack itself an intelligence failure, and have demanded to know when the perpetrators of the terror attack will be caught. The opposition has also demanded that the Centre clear the record amid US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he helped mediate the cessation of hostilities between the two countries. Recently, too, President Trump claimed that at least five fighter jets were shot down during the hostilities; however, he did not clarify whether the losses were from the Indian or Pakistside. India, in turn, has vehemently denied the claims, stating that the understanding was reached bilaterally rather than through a third party.