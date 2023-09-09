Memphis rapper CEO Jizzle, whose real name is Jaylen Johnson, squashed rumors that he was dead after getting shot at a Lil Baby concert. He addressed the scary incident while getting treated in the hospital.

The video of the shooting at the concert found its way onto the internet and CEO Jizzle’s fans were worried sick as the incident sparked rumors that the rapper‘s life was at risk.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

CEO wasn’t shot dead

Even though the rapper did get shot, he isn’t dead. Jizzle updated fans about his condition by sharing a video of himself in the hospital bed with his gunshot wound covered in bandages.

He appeared to be doing OK in the clip that’s available on his Instagram account. He says he is made of “concrete”. Meanwhile, the outlet has learned from the Memphis police that an investigation into the matter is underway.

In a series of stories shared on Instagram, Jizzle told his fans he would be responding to calls and texts once he feels better as he needs rest at the moment.

The authorities are working toward finding out how someone was able to take a firearm past the metal detectors at the security at the FedEx Forum in Memphis where the shooting happened.

No other injuries related to the shooting were reported. The cops have urged people with any further information to call CrimeStopppers at 901-528-2274.

Rapper was reportedly rushed to the hospital

According to TMZ Hip Hop, Jizzle was found by the authorities with a gunshot wound and had to be rushed to the hospital from the concert location.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting and the police think the rapper was the sole target, claim reports.

The shooting is said to have occurred just before 10:30 p.m., less than 30 minutes after Lil Baby got on the stage. The authorities arrived at the scene following reports about a person in critical condition.

For the unversed, JIzzle is late rapper Young Dolph‘s cousin. The latter was shot dead at the age of 26 in November 2021.

A spokesperson for the arena said an investigation into Jizzle’s shooting is underway. “A person was shot tonight at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department,” the statement read.

Fans pray for his speedy recovery

Jizzle’s fans are hoping the rapper recovers soon as he addresses the shooting from the hospital bed.

One wrote: “Just continue thanking the Lord you still here!”

“Praying for your and a speedy recovery. It’s a miracle you’re still here talking,” said another.

A third person said: “Ony the lors could have saved you. You must count your blessings. Praying so you heal quickly.”