GameStop says it plans to focus on the trading-card business moving forward. This comes as the video-game industry grows increasingly digital. Shares of the company fell 20% Thursday following an announcement of a bond sale.

GameStop is pouring money into Bitcoin, but that’s not the company’s main focus these days.

As the video-game industry goes increasingly digital, cutting out retailers for software sales, GameStop is pivoting towards the trading-card business, CEO Ryan Cohen said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Collectibles, such as Pokemon and baseball cards, made up 29% of the company’s sales in the first quarter—outselling video game software, the company reported earlier this week.

GameStop was the original meme stock and still has a sizable percentage of individual investors. Lately, though, their faith in Cohen and the company has seemingly been dwindling. Shares fell 20% Thursday after GameStop announced a bond sale of $1.75 billion.

That followed a similar large drop at the end of May when the company announced it had purchased 4,710 Bitcoin for roughly $500 million. Shares are down 35% since the day prior to that announcement. Year-to-date, GameStop shares have lost 26% of their value.

Analysts have largely thrown up their hands when it comes to the company, which no longer holds analyst calls or offers guidance.

“GameStop’s entry into the trading-card business has delivered modest success, but we see no potential for a rebound in GameStop’s core business, following failed attempts at an omnichannel strategy and NFT trading,” said Wedbush’s Michael Pachter in a note to investors earlier this month. That said, despite a complete lack of an articulated strategy, GameStop has consistently been able to capitalize on the existence of ‘greater fool’ willing to pay more than twice its asset value for its shares—and so far, they’ve been right.”

