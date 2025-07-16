Phillip Norton BBC News Reporting fromChiavenna, Italy

Phillip Norton/BBC Friends of missing Matthew Hall are in Italy helping with the search

Friends of a hiker from Hull missing in northern Italy have started to retrace his steps in an effort to find him. Matthew Hall, who was staying at the B&B Ploncher hotel in Chiavenna, Lombardy, has been missing since 9 July. Seven of his friends, including some who have known him since school and colleagues from East Yorkshire broadband firm Quickline, have flown out to join the search. They said three helicopters, multiple mountain rescue teams, police and a specialist drone have been working around the clock to try and find Mr Hall, 33, who is described as a “very competent” walker.

Submitted Matthew Hall sent a selfie at about 14:30 local time (13:30 BST) to his friends on 9 July before he went missing, his mother said

On Wednesday morning, Mr Hall’s friend, Benjamin Lee, said the group was planning a trek “to get some visibility of the terrain”. Mr Lee said Italian officials had informed them that, in addition to police and their resources, rescue teams totalling about 30 people were out looking for their friend. “It’s 24 hours, we’re getting updates in the middle of the night from the teams,” said Mr Lee. Nick Blowman, another friend, described Mr Hall as a “very competent” solo hiker, who “knows what he’s doing”. He added: “We’ve been having daily briefs with the search and rescue guys and they’ve been showing us where they’ve been. “They’re covering every square metre.” Both men said the local community have been “unbelievable”.

Submitted Matthew Hall sent a photograph of the cross at Alpe Daloo, near San Giacomo Filippo, to friends on the day he went missing, his mother said

On Monday, Mr Hall’s mother, Sara Foster, said: “I’m very wobbly at the moment, obviously, but I’m really trying to stay positive.” In a last text sent to friend Jacob White at 13:37 BST on the day he went missing, Mr Hall had told him he thought he had taken “a wrong turn” on a trail and was “having a rest”. Mr White said Mr Hall “sounded relaxed” in the text, with the latter asking him about his own holiday in Cornwall. He added that his friend “sounded as if any danger he might have seen was over”. In a statement, Quickline described Mr Hall, who has worked as an engineer for the company since January 2023, as a “well-liked colleague”. It added that it hoping for “a safe and positive outcome”. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man missing in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Rugged landscape

Analysis by Phillip Norton

It is easy to see why Matthew Hall has travelled to the mountains around Chiavenna – two hours’ drive north of Milan. It’s a stunning part of the Italian Alps, which bowls you over with its valley views, towering peaks and turquoise blue glacial meltwater babbling through towns and villages. But the scenery also poses dangers. I joined Mr Hall’s group of friends, here helping to look for him, for a couple of hours as they retraced what they believe to be his steps up a trail he was thought to have hiked. The first thing you notice is just how steep the side of the mountain is. The trail cuts up through houses and gardens; a mixture of broken steps and grass-covered rocks. The ground is uneven, rugged, and even in what would probably be described as a tamer part of the trail, there are some daunting drops off the side. Yet Mr Hall is an accomplished hiker, often enjoying walks with friends in the Lake District back home. He is a keen snowboarder too, so well-versed and practiced in the rules and dangers of the mountains. Search teams are continuing to scour the mountainous area he was last seen. Helicopters have become a familiar sight in the sky here for the past few days. And while that search continues, Mr Hall’s friends hold on to hope that he can be found safe, and return home with them.