A ceramics worker has called on the government to “step in as soon as possible” to save the pottery industry in Staffordshire.

Sharon Yates has worked as a china cup handler at Dunoon in Stone for 33 years but said factories were “haemorrhaging” money, primarily because of rising energy costs.

It came after Royal Stafford, which employed 83 people, entered liquidation last month, while Portmeirion confirmed redundancies at its Stoke-on-Trent site.

A potential rescue plan was due to be discussed at a ceramics summit, held at Festival Park in Stoke-on-Trent on Friday, ahead of a government meeting next week.

Ms Yates told BBC Radio Stoke she was “hopeful” for a solution after the area’s MPs raised the industry’s struggles in Parliament.

“It needs the government to step in now, as soon as possible, to save the pottery industry,” she said.

“We’ve got the heritage but we can’t keep playing on that heritage. We’ve got to focus on the present and the future. There are factories producing out there now.”

The pottery industry has been central to the Staffordshire economy for hundreds of years [Stoke-on-Trent City Council]

Other companies that have experienced difficulties include W Moorcroft Ltd in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, which warned of possible job losses due to falling sales and a £120,000 rise in energy bills.

Ms Yates said pottery firms needed to be “protected” from the impact of rising energy prices to “keep the kilns lit”.

“We’ve got to get together. It’s been left to go on too long. People feel deflated because there are that many negative comments about Stoke-on-Trent and the pottery industry,” she added.

Ms Yates will be among those attending a meeting about the sector at Parliament on Tuesday, which will include representatives from energy companies and the minister for business and trade Sarah Jones.

