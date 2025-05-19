Using human cells, researchers were able to create a novel cervix-on-a-chip model to study how the vaginal microbiome affects pregnancy

A section of the cervix OVERSEAS/COLLECTION CNRI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Scientists have coaxed human cells to form a miniature replica of the cervix during pregnancy. This so-called cervix-on-a-chip reveals how inflammation and the vaginal microbiome can contribute to premature birth – and identifies a possible treatment to prevent it.

Premature birth – when a baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy – affects more than 13 million infants each year and is the second leading cause of childhood mortality and disability. Yet there are no effective…