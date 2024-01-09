







CES is the tech world’s biggest event of the year. The Verge is on the ground covering the biggest news in tech, gaming, transportation, and more.

CES is where the tech industry rings in the new year. Each January, just about every corner of the industry shows up with announcements and previews that set the stage for the year to come. This year’s show kicks off with a day of press conferences on Monday, January 8th, featuring Samsung, LG, Nvidia, Sony, and more. Then, the show floor officially opens on Tuesday, January 9th, and runs through Friday, January 12th, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apple set the table for virtual reality news by announcing a launch date for the Vision Pro headset, while smart home companies are trying to organize the tech that’s popping up everywhere. A wave of new laptops, tablets, and handhelds powered by mobile and AI-friendly chips is just starting to hit, and the latest battleground between LG and Samsung is focusing on transparent televisions.

