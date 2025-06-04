



Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from some of his own MPs to take further action against Israel over what they say is a genocide in Gaza. At prime minister’s questions, Sir Keir described the situation in Gaza as “appalling and intolerable” and repeated calls for a ceasefire. He added that further actions against Israel will be considered, including sanctions. But his words were not enough to satisfy opposition critics and left-wing Labour MPs, who are calling on the government to take stronger action against Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers.

It comes after aid distribution centres in Gaza were closed for the day, with the Israeli military warning roads leading to the sites will be considered “combat zones”. At least 27 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire close to a distribution centre on Tuesday, according to the Hamas-run Civil Defence Agency. The Israel Defence Forces say its troops fired shots after identifying suspects who moved towards them “deviating from the designated access routes”. The UK’s Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer faced the anger of backbench Labour MPs – many of whom were wearing red “stop arming Israel” badges – in the House of Commons. Falconer said he was “appalled” by Palestinians being killed when trying to access aid sites, adding: “We call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events for the perpetrators to be held to account.” He added: “Israel’s unjustified block on aid into Gaza needs to end – it is inhumane. “Israel must immediately allow the United Nations and aid partners to safely deliver all types of aid at scale to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity.”

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan called for Mr Netanyahu and “the other murderous figures who are responsible” to be sanctioned. “Words are not enough,” she said, as she called for a date for when the government would impose restrictions on them. Labour MP Paula Barker said the history books “will not be kind” to the government unless action is taken. “What more evidence do we need to call this exactly what it is? A deliberate policy of annexation and genocide,” she added. Her call for the government to acknowledge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza was echoed by a number of MPs. Falconer said that it was a matter for a “competent court to determine”. He added that he understood their frustrations, and promised further action if the UK could not persuade the Israeli government to “change course”. Israel says it is working to destroy the Palestinian armed group Hamas and get back hostages they have taken. It has strongly denied allegations of genocide, claims which are also being examined by the International Court of Justice. The government is also facing calls to “urgently” recognise the state of Palestine – including from Conservative MP and former attorney general Sir Jeremy Wright. Sir Jeremy told MPs he he had changed his mind the timeframe for such a move – traditionally seen as being part of a “two-state solution” – over the rhetoric coming from the Israeli government.

During the debate, protesters gathered outside Parliament to demand the end of arms sales to Israel, something that was repeatedly echoed by MPs, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The MP, who now sits as an independent, is calling for a public inquiry to uncover what he called the “murky history of what’s gone on, the murky arms sales and the complicity in appalling acts of genocide”. He has tabled a draft bill to set up an inquiry to examine the “any UK military, economic or political cooperation” with Israel, with powers to question ministers and officials. The bill is backed by prominent left-wing Labour MPs including Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon, four independent MPs, two Greens and members of Plaid Cymru and the SNP. It has been scheduled for debate on 4 July, but is unlikely to become law without government backing. Corbyn was among the MPs calling for a total embargo on the sale of arms to Israel – including parts for F-35 fighter jets. Hamish Falconer said the UK had already taken steps to “ensure that weapons directly for use in Gaza have been suspended,” and had stopped supplying F-35 parts “directly to Israel”. But he said the UK would continue to supply parts to the “global pool” of F-35 spares, as this was needed to help “the defence of Nato allies” and support the Ukraine war effort. When it was put to him that Ukraine did not use F-35s, he said the planes were needed for the redeployment of F-15s, which were used in the fight against Russia. But Corbyn and other critics insist the government’s explanations lack credibility and they must know that the parts are being used to attack Palestinians in Gaza. The Lib Dems are also urging a tougher stance from the government on Israel. At prime minster’s questions, Sir Ed Davey urged Keir Starmer to “push at the UN Security Council for humanitarian corridors to get the desperately needed aid urgently into Gaza”. Sir Keir said that the government is “working at pace with our allies on that very issue, to take whatever measures we can to get that humanitarian aid in”. Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas’ cross-border attack on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage. At least 54,607 people have been killed in Gaza since then, including 4,335 since Israel resumed its offensive on 18 March, according to the territory’s health ministry.





