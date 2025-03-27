



ECONOMYNEXT – The Indo-Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ILCCI) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce held a discussion on strengthening bilateral trade between India and Sri Lanka.

The discussion focused on skills training, access to financing, education, and free trade agreements (FTAs), highlighting their importance in driving economic growth and industry development, the chamber said.

President ILCCI M Raghuraman “reaffirmed ILCCI’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and business collaborations between India and Sri Lanka” a CCC statement read.

“The wide array of sectors discussed included IT, tourism, marine industries, vehicle parts manufacturing, agriculture and more.”

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe outlined the government’s priorities, and “emphasised the need for stronger border controls, policy reforms, and industry-specific growth plans to enhance competitiveness.” (Colombo/Mar27/2025)