CFI, the region’s premier online trading provider, announces its official partnership with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF). This collaboration represents a significant stride in CFI’s regional sports sponsorship strategy, underscoring its commitment to supporting athletic excellence in the region.

This collaboration bolsters CFI’s dedication to bolstering local sports, while simultaneously fostering meaningful community engagement rooted in national pride and athletic excellence.

The collaboration firmly establishes CFI as an active force in Egyptian sports, showcasing a mutual commitment to advancing basketball from grassroots initiatives all the way to national team representation.

In a groundbreaking move, CFI, the Official Online Trading Partner of the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF), will brand the shorts of all national team personnel. From youth to elite, male and female athletes, along with their coaches and medical staff, will carry the CFI logo as they compete both domestically and globally.

Further amplifying its impact, CFI’s brand will command unparalleled visibility at every EBF-organized match. Through calculated on-ground and wall advertising, alongside vibrant digital screens, commanding banners, and impactful backdrops, CFI’s identity will be meticulously interwoven into the very fabric of the tournament calendar.

The partnership’s expansive reach will digitally permeate the Federation’s social media channels and live match broadcasts, prominently featuring CFI as an official sponsor for high-profile events including the Associated League Championship, Egypt Cup, Super League, and Super Cup.

The collaboration actively cultivates a dynamic connection with fans, offering exclusive, community-centric initiativesdesigned to amplify CFI’s commitment. This translates into unforgettable experiences with the Egyptian National Team and coveted premium access to top-tier games.

This strategic alliance is a testament to CFI’s rapidly growing regional sponsorship footprint, embodying its fundamental mission to partner with entities that embody and inspire excellence, ambition, and relentless progress.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Egyptian Basketball Federation (EBF) in a way that reflects our commitment to empowering individuals, nurturing ambition, and strengthening community ties,” Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, stated.

“Egypt is a pivotal market for us, rich with potential and talent. Through this partnership, we aim to support the country’s vibrant sports scene while also reaffirming our dedication to providing Egyptians with direct, trusted access to local trading and investing opportunities.”

“We’re proud to welcome CFI as an official partner of the Egyptian Basketball Federation,” Amr Moselhy, Chairman of EBF, said. “Their support will help us elevate the profile of Egyptian basketball, both locally and on the international stage, while opening new doors for fan engagement and brand collaboration.”

As CFI strategically extends its presence across the region, this partnership vividly reflects its expansive vision. More than just a financial services provider, CFI actively champions progress, unity, and empowerment by aligning with national sports and community initiatives. This commitment is woven into its fabric, fostering local pride and ambition while enabling individuals to confidently navigate their financial futures.