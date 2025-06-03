The UK has been spared from US President Donald Trump’s executive order doubling steel and aluminium tariffs from 25% to 50%.

The order signed by Trump on Tuesday evening raises import taxes for US firms buying from other countries – but the levy remains at 25% for the UK.

The UK and US tariff pact signed in May will axe all import taxes on steel and aluminium, but it has not yet come into force, meaning UK steel exporters will face tariffs until then.

A UK government spokesperson said it remains “committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors”, but the Conservatives said the order was a “fresh tariff blow”.