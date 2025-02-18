Michael Race Business reporter, BBC News

Thames Water has won a crucial High Court battle to secure a £3bn rescue loan, staving off the prospect of the debt-laden company coming under government control. The UK’s largest water and waste company was set to run out of cash by the end of March and would have likely been placed into temporary nationalisation to keep services running. The court decision on Tuesday has given Thames breathing space to undergo a major restructuring, but the future of the company remains uncertain as it struggles with £19bn worth of debt. Thames has faced heavy criticism over its performance in recent years following a series of sewage discharges and leaks.

The supplier serves about a quarter of the UK’s population, mostly across London and parts of southern England, and employs 8,000 people. Since the dire state of the company’s finances first emerged about 18 months ago, the government has been on standby to put Thames into special administration. Regardless of what happens to the company in the future, water supplies and waste services to households will continue as normal. Thames has said the £3bn in emergency funding will give it the space needed to complete a restructuring of its debts and attract a cash injection from prospective new investors. But the proposals had to be approved by the High Court after a group of creditors opposed it, arguing that the 9.75% interest rate on the loan was too costly. In approving the lifeline, Mr Justice Leech ruled that the “relevant alternative” to the company’s plan being approved was temporary nationalisation, known as a Special Administration Regime. “After taking into account the public interest in ensuring the uninterrupted provision of vital public services, I nevertheless exercise my discretion to sanction the plan,” he said. He also added that the water regulator, Ofwat, and the Environment Secretary had “not opposed the plan”.

‘Good money after bad’

Thames Water chairman Sir Adrian Montague said the ruling marked a “significant milestone” for the company while chief executive Chris Weston said it put “our business on a firmer financial footing”. However, Charlie Maynard, Liberal Democrat MP for Witney in Oxfordshire, said he would appeal against the decision. The politician, who gave a witness statement to the High Court opposing the loan, said: “Allowing Thames Water to take on £3bn more debt is not in the interests of their millions of customers. They will all be paying the price for this futile, expensive, and extremely short-term bail out. “This restructuring is simply throwing good money after bad.” Henry Swithinbank, policy and advocacy manager at environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage, said the cash lifeline was a “sticking plaster that will allow Thames Water to limp along until it requires another bailout”. “Today the High Court sided with the fat cats and bosses,” he added.