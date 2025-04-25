A former BBC journalist and a director of the Women’s Sports Group, Kogan helped negotiate a rights deal for the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship last year.

If he is handed one of the most powerful roles in the English game, Kogan will be tasked with resolving a long-running disagreement between the Premier League and the EFL over controversial parachute payments to relegated clubs and financial redistribution.

It may therefore concern the EFL that he was the Premier League’s media rights advisor from 1998 to 2015. He also has close links to the Labour party, having written two books about them, and having made a number of donations to the party’s candidates.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has been an advocate for an independent regulator, but the Premier League fears it could impact on competitiveness and investment.

A source close to Kogan told the BBC that the previous Conservative government first approached him about the regulator role.

The Tory party, however, has criticised the appointment of a Labour donor.

Shadow sports minister Louie French accused the government of “installing one of their key cronies at the helm of what should be an independent regulator”.

“This deeply political appointment calls into question the regulator’s ability to operate with the impartiality fans deserve,” he added.

Labour sources have dismissed the claim and say the Tories are “smearing” a “highly qualified, respected candidate”.

As first reported by Sky News, Kogan has been preferred to other shortlisted candidates, ex-Aston Villa and Liverpool chief executive Christian Purslow, and Sanjay Bhandari, chairman of football’s anti-racism charity Kick It Out.