The Department of the Interior is considering reversing protections for more than 300,000 acres surrounding Chaco Canyon according to a letter sent by the Department to tribal governments in late May. The letter states that the department “is considering whether to partially revoke PLO 7923 to open the lands to leasing under the mineral leasing laws.”

Public Land Order 7923, which protects 336,404 acres of federal land from mining and drilling for 20 years, was issued in June 2023 after a public input process which included tribal consultation, in-person hearings in New Mexico and more than 110,000 public comments, the majority of which were in favor of protections. The agency concluded that “protecting the area could increase the quality of life for area residents and improve the recreational value by reducing noise and air pollution.“