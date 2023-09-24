Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson insists that he is related to A$AP Rocky, leaving fellow NFL legend Shannon Sharpe confused and suspicious at the same time.

During a new episode of Nightcap with Unc and Ocho shared on Friday (September 22), the former wide receiver referred to Pretty Flacko as his cousin. When his co-host immediately made it clear that he didn’t buy it, the 45-year-old football veteran got defensive.

“That’s my cousin for real,” he began. “My grandma and his grandma is sisters. Why would I sit here and lie, man?”

After pointing out that lying is central to Ocho’s character, Unc said: “I’m closer kin to a Rottweiler than you and A$AP Rocky … I’m closer kin to a German Shephard than you and A$AP Rocky — you need to stop this.”

Watch the hilarious interaction below:

As for the side of Rocky’s family that is in the public eye, he and Rihanna recently shared the first photos of their new baby boy. The heart-melting shoot shows the couple posing with their two children, RZA Mayers and Riot Rose.

The family photos were shared by the pair’s go-to photographer, Diggzy, earlier this week. The images show RiRi and Rocky taking turns holding the youngest one, who was wearing a pink onesie and matching du-rag of sorts to go along with his Timberland boots.

As for the Fenty mogul, she rocked a denim outfit with a navy jacket while Rocky kept it simple in a white undershirt and jeans.

“The Mayers Boyz,” the mother of two commented on the photos.

After revealing her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, Rihanna gave birth to baby boy number two in last month in Los Angeles.

The pair kept their first son’s name a secret for nearly a year, but just ahead of his first birthday, his Wu-Tang Clan-inspired name was revealed. RZA was born on May 13, 2022 and is now a big brother.