A major opposition leader and former prime minister of Chad was arrested early Friday, fueling fears of another crackdown on dissent in a country that has repeatedly used state power to silence critics.

The politician, Succès Masra, was arrested on charges of incitement to hatred and revolt, complicity in murder and the desecration of graves, Chad’s prosecutor, Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye, said, in connection with an outbreak of violence between communities this week that killed dozens of women and children.

Civil society and political activists have recently faced imprisonment, torture, intimidation and death at the hands of Chad’s security forces. Supporters of Mr. Masra, Chad’s best-known opposition figure and leader of the Transformers political party, saw his arrest as a part of that pattern, and in hundreds of social media posts, they clamored for the government to let him go.

“We demand his unconditional release,” wrote one of them, Robine Zita, on his Facebook page.

“Rise up, Transformers, for the immediate liberation of our president,” wrote another, Sabine Denehybe.