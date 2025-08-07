Mehdi Hasan debates ex-FM Diana Mondino on Milei’s fitness to lead and his radical ‘chainsaw’ economics.

In 2024, Argentina’s far-right President Javier Milei launched an economic overhaul that slashed public spending, gutted state institutions and triggered massive protests.

The government dubbed it “chainsaw economics”. Critics say it’s deepening poverty and pushing the country into chaos, while Milei continues to make headlines for bizarre behaviour, including claims he takes political advice from his dead dog’s clones.

So who is really running Argentina – and at what cost?

Mehdi Hasan goes head-to-head with Diana Mondino, who served as Milei’s foreign minister before being abruptly fired. She defends the president’s policies, brushes off Milei’s personal attacks, and distances herself from his more extreme views, including his support for organ sales and his insults towards the late Pope Francis.

Joining the discussion are:

Matias Vernengo – Economics professor at Bucknell University and former official at Argentina’s Central Bank

Maxwell Marlow – Director of public affairs at the Adam Smith Institute

Martina Rodriguez – Member of the Argentina Solidarity Campaign and the Feminist Assembly of Latin Americans