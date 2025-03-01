Chamoli (Uttarakhand), March 1 (ANI): In the aftermath of a devastating avalanche in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, ITBP Commandant Vijay Kumar P confirmed that 47 out of 55 trapped individuals have been rescued. ITBP Commandant Vijay Kumar P said, “55 people were trapped, and 47 of them have been rescued. 2-3 people are in critical condition. They are alive but they have fractures and head injuries. They are admitted. 8 people are missing. I hope they will be rescued by this evening. Hopefully, they would be safe and sound. IG is monitoring the entire operation. DIG is operating on ground. Rescue teams are on ground. So. I hope there will be good news by the evening…All the 47 who have been rescued are admitted to Joshimath hospital.”

