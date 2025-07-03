Bugs are awesome!
Did you know Colorado has over 1000 species of bees and 300 species of butterflies, that’s ½ of the butterfly species in the United States.
Everyone knows that many fruits and vegetables need pollinators, but how about cheese and other dairy? Guess what? Alfalfa feeds dairy cattle and alfalfa is pollinated by bees. Pictured above is one of the bees that does that job — the Alfalfa Leaf Cutter Bee.
Do all bees sting?
Nope, male bees (drones) don’t sting! We caught bees in nets at the event for closer examination and then let them go. We only handled the drones because we didn’t want to get stung. Like birds, drones are more colorful than females, so we could pick out which were males. Some bee species don’t sting at all.
Neonics are a huge problem! These insecticides frequently coated on seeds are designed to make whole plants toxic, and they’re super potent—like, 1,000 times stronger than DDT. They easily spread through our environment and are used everywhere, from farms to backyards. This widespread contamination is devastating to essential insects like bees, throwing entire ecosystems out of whack. That’s why we’re acting now to protect our pollinators and the health of our planet.
Shout out to the other groups at the Big Day of Bugs, including the Xerces Society, CU Museum of Natural History, People & Pollinators Action Network, Butterfly Pavilion, Audubon Rockies, CSU Extension, Mola Lab, and others.
