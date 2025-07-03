Bugs are awesome!

Did you know Colorado has over 1000 species of bees and 300 species of butterflies, that’s ½ of the butterfly species in the United States.

Everyone knows that many fruits and vegetables need pollinators, but how about cheese and other dairy? Guess what? Alfalfa feeds dairy cattle and alfalfa is pollinated by bees. Pictured above is one of the bees that does that job — the Alfalfa Leaf Cutter Bee.