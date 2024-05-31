Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be battling out in order to take home the trophy, with Madrid hoping to add to the 14 titles they’ve already claimed.

In comparison, Dortmund have only won the Champions League once, which came after they defeated Juventus in the 1997 final.

Champions League matches have only been available to watch through TNT Sports up until this stage of the competition but viewers are able to see the final for free.

How to watch the Champions League final 2024 for free



In order for people in the UK to watch the 2024 Champions League final for free they will need to do so on discovery+.

You will need to register for a free account on the website here to do so, and after that, it will be available via an app or on a smart TV.

EE customers and Sky customers can also get discovery+ as part of their package, The Telegraph reports.

Can you watch the Champions League final on YouTube?

In previous seasons the Champions League final has been streamed live on the BT Sport YouTube channel but that won’t be the case this year.

Due to BT Sport merging with Eurosport under the TNT Sports brand all of their live coverage comes under the umbrella of discovery+ online.

They have made a choice not to livestream it on YouTube but just on their own service.

Where is the Champions League final taking place?

Wembley Stadium will be hosting the Champions League final this year, which will be the record eighth time it has hosted a European Cup final.

In the Champions League era, it previously showcased the main event in 2011 and 2013.

Coincidentally, Borussia Dortmund’s last Champions League final was held at Wembley, as they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in 2013.