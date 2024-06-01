<!–

Three pitch invaders stormed the Wembley turf at the Champions League final after being promised £300,000 by a controversial Russian streamer, it has emerged.

The troublemakers wore t-shirts promoting ‘Mellstroy’, a scandalous vlogger who offered the prize reward to anyone who would invade the pitch in his name.

In 2020, the Moscow-based streamer really called Andrey Burim beat up a model and smashed her head on to a table during a YouTube livestream.

Burim also grabbed the model, Alena Efremova, by the neck during a social media party livestreamed to his then-680,000 YouTube subscribers.

The attack left a traumatised Efremova with blood pouring from her mouth as well as sustaining other facial injuries.

Burim reportedly offered the pitch invaders £300,000 to storm the turf of the Champions League final

Burim’s Instagram features posts of him showing off his provocative lifestyle, including this one with a gun

Burim offered £300,000 according to a myriad of posts on X.

He was permanently banned from YouTube for his violence. His abusive broadcasts had garnered him more than 32.5million views.

In 2021, a Moscow court found him guilty of ‘an infliction of beatings crime’ and sentenced him to six months of corrective labour, as reported by the Russian Legal Information Agency.

Burim, branded a ‘trash-streamer’, also invited Kirill Zyryanov, a fellow controversial internet personality, to his luxury rented apartment to have drunken fights with other guests, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Today Burim’s Instagram account has three million followers, where his posts gloat of a jet-setting and provocative lifestyle.

Scroll through his feed and you will see him dancing with almost-naked women, showing off a gun, flaunting wads of cash, and smoking.

Reportedly born in Gomel, Belarus, in 1998, the 25-year-old started his streaming career in 2015 broadcasting videos of Minecraft, before progressing to the harder-edged content which saw his infamy skyrocket.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer tackled one to the ground during the showpiece match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

He has previously broadcast abusive scenes when he had 680,000 subscribers on YouTube

Model Alena Efremova said that her brace had broken and ‘there was a bloody mess of iron in my mouth, blood and pieces of torn skin’ following the attack

Play was halted after invaders stormed the pitch in the first 30 seconds of the match

Burim is no stranger to flaunting his wealth, with several of his posts showing huge bundles of cash

Sabitzer took matters into his own hands after one got away from the stewards, chasing and shoving him to the ground to help security apprehend him.

Cameras switched attention to the crowd rather than the pitch invasion, with viewers initially kept unaware of the disturbance.