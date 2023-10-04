Ferran Torres scored just before half-time to set up a hard-fought 1-0 win for 10-man Barcelona at Porto in their Champions League clash.

On as a first-half substitute after Robert Lewandowski picked up a knock, Torres intercepted a pass by the Porto midfielder Romario Baro and raced away to score with a tidy finish during first-half injury time.

Barcelona held on under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen’s heroics were crucial to secure three valuable points. Barcelona have six points anda re in control of Group H despite Gavi’s red card for a second booking in stoppage time.

In the early Group H game, Shakhtar Donetsk rallied from 2-0 down at half-time to earn a 3-2 victory at Royal Antwerp as Toby Alderweireld missed a last-gasp penalty for the hosts. Arbnor Muja and Michel-Ange Balikwisha put Antwerp in charge, but Danylo Sikan’s double turned things around before Alderweireld’s miss from the spot.

In Group E, Álvaro Morata was on target twice as Atlético Madrid fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Feyenoord 3-2 and end a six-game winless run in Europe.

The Dutch champions went in front through Mario Hermoso’s unfortunate own goal in the sixth minute, but the hosts hit back five minutes later through Morata’s close-range finish. The Slovakian defender David Hancko struck from another rebound to put Feyenoord back in front in the 34th minute.

Álvaro Morata steered Atlético Madrid to a 3-2 victory over Feyenoord. Photograph: PRESSINPHOTO/Shutterstock

Atlético recovered through Antoine Griezmann’s strike during first-half injury time and Morata put his side ahead shortly after the restart as he fired into the net. Feyenoord kept pushing, with Oblak denying them repeatedly, but Atlético held on to sit on four points alongside Lazio, who left it late to beat Celtic.

In Group F, Milan played out a second straight stalemate as they failed to take late chances in a 0-0 draw with Dortmund. The hosts had the better of the first half with Milan keeper Mike Maignan making multiple saves to keep the scores level, after the Rossoneri drew their first match at home to Newcastle.

Milan were the more likely scorers in the second half but Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze both shot straight at Gregor Kobel, with Tijjani Reijnders putting a late effort wide. Dortmund stay bottom of the group, with Milan third on two points. Newcastle top the group after thrashing PSG 4-1 at St James’ Park.

In Group C, Osman Bukari’s late stunner earned Red Star Belgrade a point as they drew 2-2 with Young Boys. The hosts took the lead when Bukari crossed for Cherif Ndiaye to head home, but their Swiss opponents levelled through Filip Ugrinic and went ahead through Cedric Itten’s penalty on the hour.