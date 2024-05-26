Related video: Paris Hilton sends Leeds United video of support ahead of Championship play-off final against Southampton

Leeds United and Southampton meet in a fascinating Championship play-off final at Wembley this afternoon with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The Championship’s third and fourth-placed finishers came through their semi-finals in relative comfort, each recording strong home second-leg victories after securing 0-0 draws on the road, to book their place in ‘the richest game in football’ – where victory is said to be worth more than £100m to the winning club.

The pair are seeking to make an immediate return to the top flight following last year’s relegation, having missed out to Leicester and Ipswich in a dramatic chase for automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke has helped reshape Leeds after last year’s relegation, while Russell Martin’s extreme possession and passing-based style of football has given Southampton a shot at playing top-flight football once again.

Follow full live coverage of the clash with our blog below: