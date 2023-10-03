Ipswich returned to the top of the Championship with a 3-0 victory against Hull at Portman Road. Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin struck from outside the box in the first half to put Ipswich in command.

Hull, who had won their three previous away games and were unbeaten in eight, fell further behind when Marcus Harness claimed the third after 65 minutes. Ipswich have now won eight of their 10 games with only one defeat, and are a point above Leicester who play Preston on Wednesday.

West Brom moved up to fifth with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to pile the pressure on beleaguered Owls manager Xisco Muñoz. John Swift’s 13th-minute goal settled the match and extended Albion’s unbeaten run to five games.

Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the table after two draws and eight defeats. It is the Owls’ worst start to the first 10 games of a Championship season.

Cardiff dropped out of the playoff places with a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough. Isaiah Jones – with his first goal in 11 months – and Emmanuel Latte Lath ensured Boro stayed upwardly mobile with a third successive league victory. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Jones’ 56th-minute opener coming just moments after Cardiff’s Ollie Tanner had hit the post.

Stuart Armstrong’s excellent free-kick just before the break gave Southampton a 1-0 success at Stoke. It was Southampton’s second consecutive victory and left Stoke in the lower reaches of the table.

Birmingham returned to winning ways after a terrible September with a commanding 4-1 victory over Huddersfield. The Blues collected just two of 15 points last month, but a Siriki Dembélé double and further goals from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James secured a morale-boosting win. Michal Helik scored netted a consolation for Huddersfield in stoppage time.

Millwall claimed a first Championship away win since April with a 2-0 victory at Plymouth. Zian Flemming put the Lions ahead just before the hour mark and George Saville sealed matters in the seventh minute of stoppage time after more smart work from Flemming.