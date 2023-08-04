Currently, one CHNACER toke is going for $0.011.

The price is expected to rise to $0.012 in the next presale stage.

The trading volume of the top meme coins on August 4 dropped by about 8%.

The new decentralized predictive market-making platform is seizing the moment with its CHANCER presale while a majority of popular meme coins struggle to gain traction. At the time of writing, the presale had raised $1,129,584 confirming the excitement that the new betting platform is causing among bettors and crypto investors.

Betting fans are rushing to own the CHANCER tokens for fear of being left out when the platform launched in Q1, 2024 allowing token holders to create, participate in and profit from their very own predictive markets based on their interests, expertise and social opportunities. If interested, you can visit Chancer’s official website to purchase CHANCER tokens.

Meme coins price performance

A majority of popular meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE, FLOKI, and others have been struggling to turn bullish. The once very popular PEPE, for example, has lost 10% in value in the past week while Dogecoin has dropped by 3% in the same timeframe.

Apart from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its sister token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) which have registered considerable gains among the old meme coin projects, a majority of the best-performing meme coins are the newly launched coins like Bald 2.0 (BALD2), 4-Chain (4CHAIN), and Turbo (TURBO) which have gained by 28%, 31%, and 17% respectively according to data on Coinmarketcap.

The rise and rise of new meme coins is a positive proposition for Chancer which is seeking to revolutionize the betting industry by using blockchain technology to give bettors the freedom of being their own wager market makers. And while some may argue the meme mania only lasts for a short period after a new project launches and then fades off, Chancer’s case could be different seeing that it is leveraging the multibillion betting industry.

Is Chancer a good investment opportunity?

The choice of investing in any new project is purely a discretion of an investor especially when it comes to cryptocurrency projects, which carry quite significant risks due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

That said, new meme crypto projects have been stealing the show within the crypto sphere with the explosion of the value of their tokens. A good example is PEPE and KEKE which briefly surpassed the two leading meme coins, SHIB and DOGE, in popularity when they were launched. Interestingly, once a meme coin becomes popular, it remains a favourite among crypto traders and investors even after the popularity fades.

Chancer is riding on the meme coins frenzy and the rising betting industry and it is already stealing the show with its presale which has sold 21,660,036 CHANCER tokens so far. Besides offering holder opportunities in the Chancer platform once it launches, holders are excited about the price which has been constantly rising throughout the presale.