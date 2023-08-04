Key takeaways

Bitcoin continues to trade below $30k, and market experts expect a further downward trend in the short term.

Chancer’s presale has surpassed $1.1 million, with more than 21 million tokens sold so far.

Bitcoin stays below $30k

Bitcoin, the world’s number one cryptocurrency by market cap, has been underperforming since the start of the month. It is down by more than 1% over the past 24 hours and continues to trade below the $30k psychological level.

Despite the recent bearish trend, investors remain optimistic that a bullish cycle is on the horizon. This has seen more investment in cryptocurrency projects.

Chancer has already raised over $1.1 million in its second presale stage with a target of $2 million.

What is Chancer?

Before you invest in the project, you need to understand what Chancer is and the utility it is presenting to web3 users.

Chancer is an exciting Web3 project that seeks to change the gambling and betting ecosystem. The team is developing a unique Web3 peer-to-peer (P2P) custom betting platform allowing users to live stream betting events.

The ultimate goal of the team is to decentralise the betting industry. Chancer will be a completely decentralised online gaming platform.

The biggest selling point of Chancer is that the betting options go beyond traditional sports and casino bets. With Chancer, users can bet on any event, even ones they make up themselves.

This is the second presale stage, and Chancer has raised $1.1 million of the desired $2 million. So far, the team has sold more than 21 million CHANCER tokens, with 132 million tokens allocated for the entire 12 presale stages.

The developers will use the funds raised from the presale stages to build a P2P betting platform.

In their Whitepaper, the team said users can enjoy various benefits, including betting markets in real-time and based on user interests, social media connections, and expertise.

Chancer users would also be given the opportunity to set up their own custom P2P betting markets.

Furthermore, Chancer claims it wants to solve the problems associated with using bookmakers when betting. Users would be allowed to set up their custom P2P betting markets.

Chancer’s second presale is 50% completed

Chancer’s presale event will occur in stages, and the second one is more than 50% completed. In the second presale stage, Chancer has raised $1.1 million so far, with less than $900k left to raise.

The funds generated from the presale will be used to develop Chancer’s suite of products. Chancer intends to carry out 12 presale events, with a target of $15 million.

Chancer’s native token, CHANCER, is currently sold for $0.011, with the price set to increase to $0.012 in the next presale round.

The token will power several activities on the Chancer platforms. Token holders can create markets and invest in markets created by other users.

Furthermore, the token would allow users to create, participate in, and profit from their very own predictive markets.

At the moment, investors can purchase CHANCER tokens by connecting their Web3 wallets to the Chancer website. Some of the supported wallets include Trust Wallet, MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, and Rainbow.

Visit the Chancer website to get more information about the presale.

Should you invest in Chancer today?

Chancer could be an exciting project for investors due to the team’s desire to decentralise the betting industry. With the right adoption, Chancer could become a multi-billion dollar platform in the medium to long term.

A surge in Chancer’s adoption could push its token price higher over the coming months and years. Furthermore, CHANCER’s price could rally higher if the market embarks on a bull run.