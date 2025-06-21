Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Following consultations and the approval of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced today several changes to the UAE government.

Read-UAE unveils phase 2 of Zero Government Bureaucracy programme

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated: “Following consultations with my brother, the President, and with his approval, we announce today the following changes to the UAE government: the establishment of a Ministry of Foreign Trade and the appointment of Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi as Minister of Foreign Trade, as well as the renaming of the Ministry of Economy to the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, led by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri.”

He added: “We also announce that the National Artificial Intelligence System will be adopted as an advisory member of the Council of Ministers, the Ministerial Development Council, and all boards of federal entities and government companies starting in January 2026. It will support decision-making, conduct real-time analyses, offer technical advice, and enhance the efficiency of government policies across all sectors.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid concluded: “The world is undergoing a comprehensive transformation—scientifically, economically, and socially. Our goal is to prepare today for the coming decades. Our aim is to ensure continued prosperity and a dignified life for future generations.”