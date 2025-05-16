The way you donate may be changing, but there are many other ways to give.

Australian banks have agreed to a full removal of cheques as a payment option by 2030. This planned phase-out of cheques is well underway, with some banks already restricting cheque usage or removing cheques completely.

Key milestones:

June 30, 2028: Financial institutions will no longer issue cheques.

We encourage you to contact your bank or financial institution directly if you’re not sure how these timelines may impact you. To learn more about Australia’s cheque transition, you can also visit the Australian Treasury website.

What this means for you

We understand this shift may affect the way you donate or leave you with questions about how to continue your support. Which is why we’re working to ensure you will continue to have fast, secure, and reliable ways to give.

Other ways to give:

Donate securely via our website – Visit the Greenpeace website to make your donation securely via PayPal or Stripe.

Protecting your data

Your security remains a top priority for Greenpeace. We utilise best-practice encryption across our platforms to protect your personal information and conduct regular audits and analyses to ensure our systems are safe and secure. To learn more about our commitment to your privacy, you can read our Privacy Policy.

If you’re hesitant to try a new payment method or have any questions about how your donation may be affected by the phase-out of cheques, please give our Supporter Engagement team a call at 1800 815 151 or send us an email at [email protected].

We’re here to help!

FAQs

When will my bank phase out cheques? Each bank will decide when they stop issuing cheques and accepting them. The Australian Payment Network website publishes a list of all the banks that are still part of the cheques system, and the ones that have left it. For any specific information about your bank, we encourage you to get in touch with them directly. Where can I find out more information about Australia’s cheque transition? You can find more information about Australia’s cheques transition at the Australian Treasury website or by contacting your bank or financial institution directly. How else can I donate to Greenpeace Australia Pacific? Greenpeace provides several fast, secure and reliable ways to give, including: Donate securely via our website – Visit the Greenpeace website to make your donation securely via PayPal or card Get support – Call our friendly Supporter Engagement Team at 1800 815 151 to make a donation with your preferred credit or debit card Set up a recurring gift – via direct debit from a nominated bank account. Call our Supporter Engagement Team at 1800 815 151 or email us at [email protected] to set up a regular donation with your BSB and Bank Account Number. Online via BPay – Make a secure donation via your preferred online banking app by selecting BPay as the payment method using the BPay details on your Greenpeace donate form. Make a direct deposit – You can make a direct transfer to our bank account. Please use your Supporter ID (starting with CON) as the Reference Number so we can attribute the donation to you



