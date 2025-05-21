



Changing the way health care staff speak about people living with dementia can lead to significant improvements in care practices, culture, and human connection, new research has found. Led by occupational therapist Dr. Suzanne Dawson at Flinders University and Southern Adelaide Local Health Network, researchers evaluated a language-based intervention known as “flipping language,” testing it in a specialized behavioral unit designed to care for people with extreme behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. The study is published in the journal Dementia. In the intervention, staff and families are encouraged to identify words that “don’t land well for them,” playfully explore the words and replace commonly used clinical terms. This included replacing “aggressive” or “wandering” with more descriptive, person-centered language that acknowledges the individual’s intent and history. “The language we use in clinical settings doesn’t just describe reality—it shapes it,” says Dr. Dawson from Flinders’ Caring Futures Institute. “By consciously choosing words that focus on a person’s experience rather than labeling their behavior, we’re able to connect more deeply, provide more personalized care, and create a culture that’s not just clinically safe but emotionally safe too.” The intervention was led by Jenie Aikman, who has the lived experience of caring for a family member living with dementia, and was working as a caregiver consultant on the unit. The analysis, adapted from a U.K.-based aged-care staff training program called My Home Life, found that shifting language helped staff understand residents on a deeper level, improving not only documentation but also care delivery. “Staff reported that while the old language may have been efficient, it didn’t actually accurately capture an individual’s behavior,” says Aikman, a Caregiver Project Officer with the South Australian Local Health Network Mental Health (SALHN) Rehabilitation Team. “Flipping the language meant more descriptive language was used in handovers, increasing the understanding among the care staff, which they themselves noted led to a change in their care approach. “At the same time, family had told us how much it hurt to hear their loved ones described in clinical terms that reduced them to symptoms—whereas the flipped language felt more respectful and empathetic, helping to humanize their loved ones.” Importantly, the research found that this cultural shift didn’t require major structural changes—just a commitment to reflection, curiosity, and relational care. “While the intervention was led by a staff member with lived experience of caring for a loved one living with dementia, we found all staff embraced the change,” says Dr. Dawson. “They reported often engaging in informal conversations about language during handovers and team meetings, fostering a culture of openness, psychological safety, and mutual respect.” The authors hope to see the intervention tested in other settings with stigmatizing language, such as mental health care. “This isn’t about policing people’s language; it’s about ensuring dignity for a vulnerable group of our population,” says Dr. Dawson. “This study shows that small changes in everyday language can have a profound effect on relationships and outcomes and it should be a consideration for all who work in this space.” More information:

