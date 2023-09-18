A Channel Seven star has laid out a wild theory about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split just days after the Australian couple announced their marriage was over.

Cooper Lawrence, a US broadcaster, appeared on the breakfast program to discuss the pair’s separation and what went wrong.

The radio host shared some interesting insight into why Hugh and Deborra-Lee might have split.

She believes the pair could have waited until their son Oscar and daughter Ava were old enough to avoid a messy custody battle.

‘Here’s my theory: Oscar’s 23, and Ava is 18. So I think they were waiting until the kids were old enough that they can have an amicable split and not worry about child custody or how much everybody’s going to pay each other every month,’ she told hosts Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr.

‘When you split up the kids, and they’re young, that’s the stuff that usually messes up a divorce.

‘They don’t have to worry about that because the kids are older. So now they can just split their multi millions and split all their properties.’

Cooper added to the theory and believed that Hugh and Deborra-Lee had already begun dividing up their property portfolio after they placed their ‘dream’ house on the market for rent back in January.

A Channel Seven star has given a wild theory about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split just days after the Australian couple announced their marriage was over

Cooper Lawrence (right), a US broadcaster, appeared on the breakfast program to discuss the pair’s separation and what went wrong

She also referred to when they downsized from their $54.2million triplex apartment in New York City to a smaller place in Chelsea.

‘For a while, in the Broadway scene, there was a rumour that there might be something going on in that marriage that people were like, “Hmm, this is kind of odd.”‘ Cooper continued.

‘As soon as they sold their three floor apartment – their giant apartment that the kids grew up in – and they downsized… and then shipped a bunch of furniture home to Sydney, it was like, “Hmm, what’s really going on here?”‘

She believes the pair could have waited until their son Oscar and daughter Ava were old enough to avoid a messy custody battle

Cooper added to the theory and believed that Hugh and Deborra-Lee had already begun dividing up their property portfolio before separating

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their shocking split after 27 years of marriage over the weekend.

On Friday, they issued a joint statement confirming their marriage was over.

‘We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,’ they said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Jackman and Furness, who is 13 years older, marked their 27th anniversary in April this year

‘Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,’ the couple explained as their reason for ending their marriage.

‘Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,’ the statement continued. ‘We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.’

They also added, ‘We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.’

The Australian couple share two adult children together — son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

The couple, pictured in 1997 in Australia, announced their separation on Friday

Jackman briefly spoke with paparazzi on the street on Saturday and admitted he and his soon-to-be ex-wife are struggling with their split.

As he walked along a street, he divulged that ‘it’s a difficult time’ but declined to discuss the breakup further.

Last April, the pair had just celebrated their anniversary and Jackman had posted a gushing tribute to his wife on Instagram.

‘I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 years! I love you so much,’ the actor wrote in his caption.

‘Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart,’ he shared in the heartfelt post.