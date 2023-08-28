Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoe Kravitz showed their support for some young entrepreneurs in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Magic Mike actor, 43, looked relaxed in a long grey hooding and gray basketball shorts as he stopped to check on the Lemonade stand being run by his daughter Everly, 10, who goes by Evie, and her friend, Victoria.

Channing shares Evie with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 42.

The Lost City star wore white sneakers and his dark hair was shaved.

Zoe, 34, showcased her toned legs in a pair of denim cutoff shorts. The High Fidelity star wore a green hoodie.

She kept a low profile placing a faded blue Nirvana hat over her dark hair and wearing dark sunglasses.

Zoe stepped out in black Mary Jane ballet flats.

Evie looked relaxed in a bright pink T-shirt, peach shorts and white sneakers.

Her hardworking pal wore a similar look, opting for a light blue T-shirt and shorts.

Evie was seen holding up a sign to attract potential customers in the 91 degree temperatures.

The girls appeared to be offering cooling cups of both regular and pink lemonade.

Both Channing and Zoe were seen interacting with neighborhood customers as they strolled by the stand.

They chose a good day to try their business skills.

Los Angeles and much of Southern California was under an excessive heat warning with the highs reaching anywhere from eight to 16 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Zoe took off her sweatshirt at the temperatures rose, revealing a gray cropped camisole.

One of Channing’s Dutch Shepherds took in the scene, looking dapper in a black harness and collar with “Do Not Pet’ written on it.

Zoe and Channing have been dating since 2021, but first connected back in 2017, when she cast him to star in her directorial debut, P**sy Island.

The Batman actress co-wrote the script for the thriller.

She based it stories she had heard about powerful men inviting women to remote islands for all kinds of shenanigans.

Channing stars as Slater King, the owner of the private island who invites a waitress named Frida, played by Naomi Ackie to be his plus-one for a weekend of debauchery among one-percenters.

‘I didn’t know Zoë before I met her for the film,’ Channing told the Wall Street Journal.

‘When we first met the movie was pretty different than its form now, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest.’

The film is currently listed as being in post-production on IMDB.

Although the title of the film may be jarring for some, Zoe has no intention of changing it.

‘The title came from that world. The title is the seed of the story,’ the first-time director told WSJ.

‘It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we’re out of that time now.’

No release date has been set.