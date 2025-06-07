An hours-long standoff between protesters and federal agents erupted Saturday morning in Paramount as federal officials warned of further immigration raids to come in Los Angeles.

The confrontation near a Home Depot at 6400 Alondra Blvd. escalated into a fiery and tumultuous clash. At least one protester was injured, witnesses reported.

Chants of “Fuera ICE” — ICE, get out — could be heard as flash-bang grenades deployed by federal agents lit up the scene. The agents appeared to include members of Border Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

A Times reporter watched one protester gather a bag of trash and light it on fire in the middle of Alondra Boulevard, half a block from where immigration agents were gathered.

The scene followed raids across Los Angeles on Friday that led to the arrests of 44 people on suspicion of immigration violations, and another on suspicion of obstructing justice.

“Federal law enforcement operations are proceeding as planned this weekend in Los Angeles County,” U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said on X as the standoff unfolded. “I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution.”

In Paramount, a city that is 82% Latino, protesters gathered along Alondra Boulevard after reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were targeting people at a Home Depot where day laborers commonly gather in search of work.

A group of protesters stationed themselves near the Alondra exit of the 710 Freeway, as a second gathered by the Home Depot.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene about 11 a.m. The department clarified in a statement that it “was not involved in any federal law enforcement operations or actions,” and was present only to assist with traffic and crowd control.

By Saturday afternoon, bright orange shopping carts from Home Depot and a blue recycling bin were scattered across the boulevard. The air was acrid with smoke.

Federal agents deployed round after round of flash-bangs and pepper balls. Some of the projectiles struck protesters, witnesses said.

One woman among the protest group appeared to be bleeding, and another man was treated for injuries.

“There were some individuals around him throwing bricks. One of the windows got shattered and he was knocked unconscious. He seemed in a pretty bad state,” said Nico Thompson-Lleras, an attorney with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights who witnessed the incident. He said it was unclear whether the man was hit by a vehicle, a weapon or something else.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons, who was present at the scene, said she had not learned of any arrests at the Home Depot. She said the confrontation appeared to have started after protesters spotted immigration officers staging in a nearby business plaza where DHS has an office. She encouraged the crowd to stay calm to avoid violence.

She said she was told that the Department of Homeland Security was targeting Home Depots across the county in search of undocumented residents. But she has had little communication from federal authorities about their actions in the city she represents, which is about 4.5 square miles and home to about 57,000 people.

“We don’t know what was happening, or what their target was. To think that there would be no heightening of fear and no consequences from the community doesn’t sound like good preparation to me,” she said. “Above all, there is no communication and things are done on a whim. And that creates chaos and fear.”

There was no raid at the Paramount Home Depot on Saturday, a federal official told The Times.

Helicopter footage from the scene showed law enforcement vehicles blocking access as they closed the road. Border Patrol agents stood lined up. Sheriff’s deputies set off flash-bangs to clear a freeway exit of protesters.

A U.S. Marshals Service bus approaching the location was surrounded by a crowd as it exited the freeway. Protesters kicked the vehicle and pushed back in an attempt to stop it, before another federal vehicle pulled up alongside the bus. An agent appeared to shoot tear gas to push the crowd back.

“ICE has brought their terror tactics and masked agents to #Paramount this morning — in my district,” wrote U.S. Rep Nanette D. Barragán, whose district includes Paramount, in a post on X. “This is unacceptable. We will demand answers and accountability. For those out there — please stay safe, protest peacefully, and KNOW YOUR RIGHTS.”

Protesters burned an American flag while others waved Mexican flags. Some began lining the boulevard with large cement bricks.

Federal officials struck an ominous tone.

“Multiple arrests have already been made for obstructing our operations,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on X. “More are coming. We are pouring through the videos for more perpetrators. You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs.”

José Luis Solache Jr., the California Assembly member who represents the Paramount area that includes the Home Depot, said he was on the way to a community event when he saw Border Patrol cars exit the freeway. He decided to turn around.

Solache said he arrived and began observing alongside other demonstrators in a peaceful effort when the agents started shooting off canisters in their direction, forcing him and others to run through the smoke. After identifying himself to agents, he tried to get information about what they were doing, but they would not answer his questions, he said.

“You see the community here, demonstrating that they don’t want them here,” he said as flash-bangs went off nearby. “Our hard-working communities are being targeted. These are hardworking families. These are not criminals. You’re going to facilities where people are literally working.”