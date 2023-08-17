Amprius Technologies, a battery manufacturer in California, has announced a new ultra-high-power, high-energy lithium-ion battery cell that discharges at 10C and delivers 400 Wh/kg specific energy.

The cell is designed to deliver high power output, making it suitable for the electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industries.

Amprius aims to offer samples by the end of 2023 and commercialize the new cell in early 2024.

“Our new cell delivers specific power and energy density performance, approximately 200% higher than traditional graphite cells, while achieving a 10C discharge rate, significantly expanding application possibilities and driving cost-effectiveness,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius.

Source: Amprius