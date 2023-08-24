Amtrak has replaced a diesel-powered bus on the Pacific Northwest’s Cascades route with its first electric bus.

Amtrak uses buses all over the US to run thruway connecting services, which are scheduled to connect with Amtrak trains. The new electric bus will run between Seattle and Bellingham, filling the gap between the morning and evening trains on the Cascades route, saving approximately 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year.

Amtrak’s first electric bus (or motorcoach) is a 45-foot Van Hool CX45e. It has a 660 kWh Proterra battery system that delivers 260 miles of range. It’s owned by coach operator MTRWestern, and it can make the nearly 200-mile round trip on a single charge.

The charging hub, which features ABB EV chargers, is at MTRWestern’s Seattle facilities.

Amtrak says it is evaluating other routes within its National Network for EVs.

“At Amtrak, we strive to give our passengers reliable, comfortable and sustainable travel options. By incorporating environmental considerations into our current operations, we continue to make Amtrak an even greener mode of transportation,” said Amtrak Sustainability Director Kara Oldhouser.

“The future is electric, and we are committed to delivering carbon-free intercity and group transportation throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said MTRWestern President Jeremy Butzlaff.

Source: Amtrak via Electrek