US adhesive manufacturing company Avery Dennison has launched a newly developed portfolio of electrically insulative, single-sided filmic tapes for EV battery packs.

The Volt Tough portfolio includes tapes that incorporate features for OEMs and converters, including options for curved geometries, high abrasion-resistant options, color options for vision inspection systems, flame-retardant options for UL-94 and other flammability standards, high dielectric strength with thin, consistent profiles enabling higher energy density and instant bonding to enable efficient production.

In comparison to EV battery spray coatings, Volt Tough comes at lower cost, eliminates curing time, has thinner profiles for better heat flow and offers extended shelf life, the company said. Avery Dennison also offers customized options like quick-stick and high-tack adhesive formulations, in addition to single-coated foam tapes that improve insulation.

“With every major OEM currently electrifying their fleets, engineers are facing new challenges in dealing with high voltages in their battery packs,” said Scott Krusinski, Market Manager, Energy Storage at Avery Dennison. “The Volt Tough portfolio is specifically engineered to enhance electrical insulation in EV battery packs. Proper insulation is critical to protecting cells and other sensitive components to prevent electrical arcing that can lead to shorting and fires.”

Source: Avery Dennison