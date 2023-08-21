The arrival of alternative energy vehicles represents the biggest disruption to the fuel market in many years. For EV charging operators, this represents an opportunity to capture an untapped market potential that is destined to grow on a massive scale. Simultaneously, for gas stations owners, convenience stores and retailers alike, it is a matter of attracting drivers and creating new revenue streams, an element too big to be ignored.

Location technology and data are now key to many data-driven processes in various industries and is now proven to be a key differentiator in building an optimal EV charging location strategy. The growth of the EV market means that there is no “one size fits all” for charging stations. Since accelerating the adoption of EVs is a priority, and rising demand in cleaner transport are challenging the existing models, it is essential to set up accurate site selection scoring models for sales forecasting.

The main challenge for today’s charging network companies and real estate industry is how to properly develop their EV strategy, where to start, and what tools and data are available to help them in their decision-making. You don’t know what you don’t know. So, making sure you work with a partner that understands the changing market dynamics is critical.

In this webinar you will learn:

How to leverage location analytics for developing a future proof EV infrastructure strategy to reduce the total cost of ownership.

How to leverage and navigate in a geographic visualization tool built from a top-of-the-line data combination of data sources.

Trends in EV network branding strategies and the new loyalty paradigm.

This webinar will be hosted by CHARGED on Wednesday 6th September, 1pm US EDT

