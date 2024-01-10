Blue Current, a solid-state battery manufacturer, has announced technical advances, partner engagements and funding.

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), Piedmont Capital and Umicore invested in Blue Current in 2023. The company is using this additional funding to finish its 22,000-square-foot pilot manufacturing facility at its Hayward, California headquarters. The pilot is designed to demonstrate that the company can economically scale its batteries using high-volume lithium-ion battery (LIB) manufacturing equipment. Blue Current aims to increase energy density by using high silicon content in its dry solid-state battery, without the flammable liquid or gel electrolytes found in traditional LIBs.

“It’s clear from our progress in 2023 that there is continued and growing interest to move the EV industry forward using a silicon-first approach,” said Kevin Wujcik, CTO at Blue Current. “Fully dry solid electrolytes are critical to achieving high-silicon-content anodes.”

Source: Blue Current