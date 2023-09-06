The California Vanpool Authority (CalVans) has purchased 403 new Ford E-Transit electric vans. CalVans is a public transit agency that connects rural residents with employment centers, with a particular focus on the farming community. It currently operates a fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles.

CalVans’ fleet of Ford E-transit vans was upfitted by Forest River Bus, and was delivered by Model 1 Commercial Vehicles. The fleet includes both 12-person and 9-person passenger vans upfitted for different configurations and route needs, including ADA compliance and room for passenger bags and tools.

According to Model 1, CalVans was struggling to find parts to maintain old gas-burners that were reaching end-of-life. Meanwhile, Model 1 was investing not only in EV inventory, but in EV infrastructure, product support and technical training, so the timing was perfect for CalVans to replace over 400 of its old stinkers with new Ford E-Transit vans.

“It’s encouraging to see adoption of electric vehicles happening at a significant scale,” said Tony Matijevich, President of Model 1. “We hope the move by CalVans—and their collaborative approach with Model 1—emboldens other agencies and organizations to make the commitment to EV units.”

“This single move will grow our fleet by more than 40 percent and save millions in miles not traveled in the next year—greenhouse gas- and gas-free,” said Steve McShane, CalVans Board Chair.

Source: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles