Southern California-based EV maker Mullen Automotive has received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its Mullen ONE Class 1 EV cargo van, which has already been certified by the EPA. The company can now sell the vehicle in every state in the US, including the states that currently follow CARB regulations for emissions standards (up to 18 or so at last count).

The certification also makes the Mullen ONE eligible for EV cash incentive programs, which vary by each eligible CARB-compliant state.

“The CARB certification is an important milestone for Mullen, as sales in the CARB-compliant states represent over two thirds of all EVs sold in the US,” said David Michery, CEO and Chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Source: Mullen