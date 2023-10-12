dSPACE, a provider of automotive simulation and validation solutions, has earned ISO 26262 certification from TÜV Süd (a German independent technical inspection association) for its tool chain for validating safety-relevant automotive functions.

dSPACE’s Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) tool suite, sensor-realistic 3D environment AURELION, and user interface ModelDesk join the company’s VEOS integration platform and SIMPHERA validation framework, both of which were previously certified by TÜV Süd, to make up a fully ISO 26262:2018-certified environment for all automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL).

dSPACE now comprehensively supports customers in the homologation of functions for driver assistance systems, autonomous driving and electromobility applications, says the company. “The tool chain covers applications from the creation of complex traffic scenarios using interactive editors and various automotive real-time and physics-based sensor models, to integration tasks with virtual ECUs, as well as complete verification and validation tasks.”

“The certification of ASM, AURELION, and ModelDesk allows users to fully concentrate on the development of vehicle functions and efficiently drive a SOTIF-compliant validation process. The certified tools from dSPACE can be used for qualified use cases without restriction for safety argumentation. This can significantly accelerate the overall homologation of a vehicle function.”

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible and most comprehensive support for the approval of safety-relevant vehicle functions,” says Michael Peperhowe, Lead Product Manager of Simulation and Validation at dSPACE. “The end-to-end ISO 26262 compliance of our tools relieves function managers of a great deal of work.”

Source: dSPACE