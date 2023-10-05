Power-management multinational Eaton has announced investments in its North American manufacturing and operations to meet growing demand for electrical solutions from customers in utility, commercial, health care, industrial and residential markets. The majority of these investments are expected to be completed in 2024 and 2025.

“Electrical infrastructure has to work harder and smarter to accelerate decarbonization and electrification,” said Mike Yelton, President, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton. Planned projects include the addition of 200,000 square feet to Eaton’s Nacogdoches, Texas, manufacturing facility to double production capacity of voltage regulators.

At the Waukesha, Wisconsin, facility, the company is increasing the manufacture of three-phase transformers for utility, data center, large commercial and industrial applications. And the company’s South Carolina facility is expanding the manufacture of busway products and advanced EV charging technology.

Eaton is also expanding capacity and diversifying production across various locations in the Americas, including increasing the manufacture of circuit breakers and metering for homes and commercial buildings. The company also recently opened its largest regional distribution center in Chicago, and is expanding its distribution facility in Dallas.

