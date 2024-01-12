Electronics giant Eaton has broken some new ground in the EV charger segment, and the company is showing two innovative new charging systems at CES.

Eaton’s Sai Murahari, EVCI Product Manager, showed Charged its EV Smart Breaker line of chargers, which combine an EV charger with a smart circuit breaker. The integrated device fits into a standard electrical panel. This makes for a compact, scalable system that’s easy to install, easy to repair, and doesn’t expose the charger electronics to weather or vandalism. Eaton offers a range of power levels—the system we saw delivers 7.7 kW of AC power at 32 amps.

Also on display at CES was Eaton’s EV Charging Busway, a system that makes it easy to integrate Level 2 charging into an overhead busway. EV charging can be added to an existing parking garage or depot without digging a trench or sacrificing any floor space. Like the Smart Breaker, this is a scalable solution that should appeal to a company that’s deploying EVs in multiple phases.

Source: Eaton